Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,135 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,021 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $119.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.59.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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