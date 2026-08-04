Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 114,905 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 114,905 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $322.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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