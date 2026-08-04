Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 27,147 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,147 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Nordson worth $84,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $302.62 on Tuesday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $208.37 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average of $283.13. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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