Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,853 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after buying an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,997,789,000 after acquiring an additional 959,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,895,768,000 after acquiring an additional 277,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,438,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.32. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $260.96 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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