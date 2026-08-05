Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 41,917 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 41,917 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Knowles were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.97 million. Knowles had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,908.60. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $224,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 127,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,641,844.60. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Knowles from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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