Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 561,016 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 561,016 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,278,000 after buying an additional 2,439,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,851,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,918,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,618,132 shares of the company's stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 472,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,619 shares of the company's stock worth $51,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $492.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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