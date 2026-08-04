Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $20.15 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $20,149,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,759 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $2,357,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,195,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,165. This represents a 36.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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