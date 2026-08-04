Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $7.79 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.93%.Floor & Decor's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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