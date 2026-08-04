Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,348,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $126,909,000. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $47,448,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 49,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.Stanley Black & Decker's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.95%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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