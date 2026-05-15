Conning Inc. Acquires 13,115 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,583 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $32,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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