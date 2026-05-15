Conning Inc. Acquires 97,957 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2,624.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,689 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,957 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $336.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average of $343.11. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $264.15 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here