Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $443.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 406.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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