Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,051 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after buying an additional 105,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $274.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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