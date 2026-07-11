Conning Inc. Has $33.15 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Conning Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,830 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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