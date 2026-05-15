Conning Inc. Has $34.39 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Conning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conning Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $398.84 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $404.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $362.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here