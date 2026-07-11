Conning Inc. Has $34.56 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624,341 shares of the company's stock worth $120,435,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in RTX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company's stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

RTX opened at $195.81 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.56 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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