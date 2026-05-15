Conning Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns.

Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level.

Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure.

Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions.

The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles discussed Lam Research’s long-term stock performance and valuation, which may support sentiment but are not new catalysts by themselves.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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