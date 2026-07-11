Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,849 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 84,816 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $191.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.96. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Corning in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.54.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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