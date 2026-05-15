Conning Inc. Purchases 14,892 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Conning Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,421 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.43%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $253.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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