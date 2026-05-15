Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Article Title

The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Article Title

A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Article Title

Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: VP Shanon Leonard also sold shares earlier this week, adding to insider selling activity around the stock. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,999.75. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 257,584 shares of company stock worth $70,960,318 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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