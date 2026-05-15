Conning Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 112,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company's stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $939.86 and its 200 day moving average is $996.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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