ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised ConocoPhillips from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.36.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:COP opened at $122.63 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $64,495,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,822.10. This trade represents a 98.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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