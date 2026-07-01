Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,394 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Apple’s appeal in its Epic Games fight, giving Apple a chance to overturn a contempt ruling tied to App Store payment rules. That reduces, for now, some legal overhang on the stock. US Supreme Court to hear Apple appeal of contempt in Epic Games lawsuit
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support for Apple’s AI strategy has improved after reports that its AI overhaul and updated Siri architecture could strengthen the ecosystem and support future hardware upgrades. Why Apple’s WWDC 2026 shows a material positive reset of criticized AI strategy?
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say Apple’s recent pullback and seasonal July trends could make the stock attractive again for investors looking for a rebound. Why you need to buy Apple stock in July
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly lobbying for approval to buy memory chips from China’s CXMT to ease supply pressure, which could help costs, but it also highlights the depth of the current chip shortage and geopolitical risk. Apple (AAPL) Seeks Blacklisted China Chip Approval As Supplier Breach Raises Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Apple raised prices on Macs, iPads and other products due to higher memory costs are a mixed signal: better pricing power, but also margin pressure from AI-driven component inflation. Apple Is Raising Prices Due to Higher Memory Costs. Is the Stock in Trouble?
- Neutral Sentiment: Britain’s regulator is proposing changes that would let app developers steer users to alternative payments outside Apple’s App Store, which could pressure fees if adopted. Apple and Google Urged to Offer Alternative UK Payment Paths
- Negative Sentiment: A new dark-web data leak involving Tata Electronics reportedly exposed iPhone 18 Pro supplier details and prototype information, renewing investor concerns about Apple’s supply chain security and future product secrecy. Apple iPhone 18 Pro supplier list, parts and photos exposed in Tata data leak
- Negative Sentiment: Apple also faces added antitrust pressure in the U.K. and India, keeping App Store fees and regulatory scrutiny in focus for investors. UK targets Apple, Google app store fees for developers
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Company Profile
(Free Report
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Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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