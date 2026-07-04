Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. President Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $393.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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