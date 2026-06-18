Consulta Ltd Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Consulta Ltd reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 8.2% of Consulta Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Consulta Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $167,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $978,558,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,722,841,000 after buying an additional 3,585,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,227,045,000 after buying an additional 2,804,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,830,409 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $208,403,000 after buying an additional 1,905,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $620,925,000 after buying an additional 1,517,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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