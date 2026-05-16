Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,992 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 121,330 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares in the company, valued at $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -174.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.41.

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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