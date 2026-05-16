Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,329 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company's stock worth $544,670,000 after purchasing an additional 637,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $242.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here