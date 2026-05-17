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Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,525 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Convergence Investment Partners cut its Palantir stake by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,525 shares and ending with 1,751 shares worth about $311,000.
  • Several other insiders also sold shares, including Ryan D. Taylor and David A. Glazer, while insiders collectively sold more than 1 million shares over the last three months.
  • Despite mixed sentiment around valuation, analysts remain generally bullish: Palantir’s latest quarter beat expectations with revenue up 84.7% year over year, and Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy.
  • Interested in Palantir Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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