Conway Capital Management Inc. Buys 206,097 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 874.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,655 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 206,097 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 9.1% of Conway Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Conway Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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