Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,886,572.40. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,643. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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