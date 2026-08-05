Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,432 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty makes up 1.9% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 54.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $916.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ryan Specialty's payout ratio is 72.22%.

Ryan Specialty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ryan Specialty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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