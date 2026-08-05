Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,639 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 946 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 237 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $246.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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