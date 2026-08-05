Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,536,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,398,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,570,876 shares of the company's stock worth $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 1,290,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,537,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,599,000 after buying an additional 805,873 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Corteva by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,268,000 after buying an additional 10,675,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,731,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,385,000 after buying an additional 562,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE CTVA opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.66%.Corteva's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva's payout ratio is 47.68%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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