Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,165 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. Ferrovial makes up 4.1% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 880.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company's stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,778 shares of the company's stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FER

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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