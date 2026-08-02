Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $CPS Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,798 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.75% of Cooper-Standard worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 136.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 101.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper-Standard from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $686.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

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