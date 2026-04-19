Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,236 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 82,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Copart were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 298.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $217,243,000 after buying an additional 3,660,031 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Copart by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,689,003 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $165,895,000 after buying an additional 3,533,133 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 253.1% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236,760 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $190,527,000 after buying an additional 3,036,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,990,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,901,310,000 after buying an additional 2,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Copart by 395.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,499,370 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $112,397,000 after buying an additional 1,995,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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