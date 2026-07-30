Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Position Decreased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,596 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 41,517 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Copart were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Copart's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.50.

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Copart Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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