Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 147,882 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 147,882 shares during the period. Power Integrations makes up 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Power Integrations worth $67,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $499,266.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,397.69. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $10,743,368.28. Following the sale, the director owned 279,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,161,363.04. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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