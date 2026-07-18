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Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Brookfield Infrastructure logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Copeland Capital Management reduced its Brookfield Infrastructure stake by 2.5% in the first quarter, selling 33,670 shares and leaving it with 1,338,412 shares valued at about $52.9 million.
  • Other institutions also made mixed moves in BIPC, while overall institutional ownership remains high at 70.38% of the stock.
  • Analysts remain cautious on Brookfield Infrastructure, with two Sell ratings and a consensus rating of “Sell”; the average price target is $46.00 versus a recent share price of $40.55.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,670 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $52,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,125.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIPC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BIPC opened at $40.55 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.32.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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