CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 106,589 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,003 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock after selling 106,589 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,203 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $24,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,243,680 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $88,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,474 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $21,052,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $24.31 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Levi Strauss & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 145,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $3,497,344.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 145,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,344.62. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $11,786,197.61. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,468,570 shares of company stock valued at $34,136,152 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Levi Strauss & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Levi Strauss beat Q2 estimates with revenue of $1.56 billion and EPS of $0.28, while also raising full-year sales and earnings guidance, signaling solid demand and improving fundamentals. Levi Strauss beats Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook and dividend

Levi Strauss beat Q2 estimates with revenue of $1.56 billion and EPS of $0.28, while also raising full-year sales and earnings guidance, signaling solid demand and improving fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: The board announced a 14.3% quarterly dividend increase to $0.16 per share, and a separate dividend-hike roundup highlighted LEVI as one of the companies boosting payouts during volatile markets. 3 Stocks in Focus That Declared Dividend Hikes Amid Ongoing Volatility

The board announced a 14.3% quarterly dividend increase to $0.16 per share, and a separate dividend-hike roundup highlighted LEVI as one of the companies boosting payouts during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research and Needham both reiterated Buy ratings, reinforcing the view that the post-earnings pullback may be overdone. Levi Strauss & Co. Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

Further Reading

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