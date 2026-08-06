Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,045 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Corebridge Financial worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,328 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Ditillo sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,844,590. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Corebridge Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Corebridge Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Corebridge reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.12, topping the $1.08 consensus estimate. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to $1.00 annually and an approximately 3.0% yield. Investors of record on September 16 will receive the dividend on September 30. Corebridge Financial Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Corebridge reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.12, topping the $1.08 consensus estimate. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to $1.00 annually and an approximately 3.0% yield. Investors of record on September 16 will receive the dividend on September 30. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the recent trading level. Recent targets include $36 from Mizuho, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, and $38 from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The reported median target from 11 analysts is $36, supporting the view that valuation may still have room to expand. Corebridge Financial Insider and Price Target Data

Recent targets include $36 from Mizuho, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, and $38 from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The reported median target from 11 analysts is $36, supporting the view that valuation may still have room to expand. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue fell short of forecasts. Second-quarter revenue was $4.30 billion versus the $4.66 billion consensus estimate. Management’s earnings presentation and call may provide additional detail on operating trends, capital deployment and the outlook. Corebridge Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue was $4.30 billion versus the $4.66 billion consensus estimate. Management’s earnings presentation and call may provide additional detail on operating trends, capital deployment and the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year earnings declined. EPS decreased from $1.36 in the prior-year quarter to $1.12, which could limit enthusiasm if investors view the earnings beat as driven by estimates rather than accelerating underlying growth.

EPS decreased from $1.36 in the prior-year quarter to $1.12, which could limit enthusiasm if investors view the earnings beat as driven by estimates rather than accelerating underlying growth. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling are potential overhangs. Recent disclosures showed no insider purchases and several sales, including a reported sale of approximately 24.7 million shares by American International Group. Quiver Quantitative also estimated 2025 CEO Marc Costantini compensation at $16.1 million, which may draw shareholder scrutiny. Corebridge CEO Pay and Insider Trading Disclosure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Corebridge Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial's payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial NYSE: CRBG is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Corebridge Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corebridge Financial wasn't on the list.

While Corebridge Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here