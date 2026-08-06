CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

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Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,593. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,350.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,717.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $39.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $33.28 by $5.97. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 371.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 44.000-46.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $14.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q4 results. Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Sandisk Corporation Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major growth driver. Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Sandisk Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Demand

Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Sandisk Stock Slides Despite Revenue Surge and Buyback

Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance was mixed. Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Sandisk Slips as Mixed Guidance Overshadows Strong Q4 Results

Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be questioning whether the growth and margin surge can last. Concerns include NAND pricing volatility, potential oversupply, competition from Chinese producers and the possibility that elevated expectations were not fully reflected in the revenue outlook. These concerns outweighed the strong quarterly beat in the immediate market reaction. Sandisk This Insane Growth May Not Be Good Enough

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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