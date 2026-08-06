CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $348.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $337.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.33. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $290.63 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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