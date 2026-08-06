CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 149,158.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,071 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.31. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.The firm's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -244.25%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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