CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $2.72 Million in EverCommerce Inc. $EVCM

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of EverCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Get EverCommerce alerts: Sign Up

EverCommerce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations rose 2.7% year over year to approximately $152.0 million, broadly matching analysts’ $152.29 million estimate. EverCommerce Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations rose 2.7% year over year to approximately $152.0 million, broadly matching analysts’ $152.29 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: EverCommerce appointed Alex Goor, a technology and fintech executive, as CEO effective August 6. Founder Eric Remer will remain on the board, providing leadership continuity while the company seeks to accelerate growth and value creation. EverCommerce Appoints Alex Goor as Chief Executive Officer

EverCommerce appointed Alex Goor, a technology and fintech executive, as CEO effective August 6. Founder Eric Remer will remain on the board, providing leadership continuity while the company seeks to accelerate growth and value creation. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Remer sold 19,200 shares across August 4–5, while Feierstein sold 20,000 shares; both executives retain substantial ownership, limiting the significance of the transactions.

CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Remer sold 19,200 shares across August 4–5, while Feierstein sold 20,000 shares; both executives retain substantial ownership, limiting the significance of the transactions. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, missing the $0.15 consensus estimate by $0.10. Although revenue was slightly above the prior year, the earnings shortfall points to profitability pressure. EverCommerce Earnings Report

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, missing the $0.15 consensus estimate by $0.10. Although revenue was slightly above the prior year, the earnings shortfall points to profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $151.5 million to $154.5 million is below the $156.8 million analyst consensus, signaling slower near-term growth. Full-year revenue guidance of $612 million to $632 million brackets the $618.9 million consensus but implies limited upside at the midpoint.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $152.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EVCM. Wall Street Zen cut EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,660,251 shares in the company, valued at $60,960,903.27. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 306,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,333 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider EverCommerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EverCommerce wasn't on the list.

While EverCommerce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here