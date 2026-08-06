CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 1,095.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the company's stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,112 shares of the company's stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TT stock opened at $484.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $505.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $570.00 to $566.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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