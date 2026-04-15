CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 387.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,870 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 974,220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of CoreWeave worth $87,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $770,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,380. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 62,399 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $5,567,238.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,466,501 shares in the company, valued at $487,721,219.22. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,270,474 shares of company stock worth $606,307,640 in the last ninety days.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Meta agreement — a reported $21 billion multi‑year capacity deal with Meta materially increases long‑term revenue visibility and underpins much of the bullish thesis for CoreWeave. Read More.

Expanded Meta agreement — a reported $21 billion multi‑year capacity deal with Meta materially increases long‑term revenue visibility and underpins much of the bullish thesis for CoreWeave. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New Anthropic deal — CoreWeave’s multi‑year agreement to power Anthropic’s AI workloads adds another high‑profile customer and validates the company’s niche GPU cloud positioning. Read More.

New Anthropic deal — CoreWeave’s multi‑year agreement to power Anthropic’s AI workloads adds another high‑profile customer and validates the company’s niche GPU cloud positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst upgrades — reports show heavy volume, bullish options activity and fresh price‑target increases from sell‑side firms, signaling conviction from large funds and prompting momentum buying. Read More.

Institutional buying and analyst upgrades — reports show heavy volume, bullish options activity and fresh price‑target increases from sell‑side firms, signaling conviction from large funds and prompting momentum buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed — the COO sold shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the transactions are notable for headlines but appear pre‑scheduled rather than opportunistic. Read More.

Insider sales disclosed — the COO sold shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the transactions are notable for headlines but appear pre‑scheduled rather than opportunistic. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Massive CapEx and cash‑flow needs — analysts warn CoreWeave’s hypergrowth requires tens of billions in CapEx and financing (debt/equity), which raises execution, dilution and margin risk as the company scales. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.3%

CRWV opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.62.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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