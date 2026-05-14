CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 657.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 50.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 7.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 1.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting $2.1 billion in Q1 revenue and a $99.4 billion backlog. Article Title

CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting $2.1 billion in Q1 revenue and a $99.4 billion backlog. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings on CRWV. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings on CRWV. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it ranked No. 1 for inference speed and price-performance in an independent benchmark for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, reinforcing its competitiveness in AI cloud infrastructure. Article Title

CoreWeave said it ranked No. 1 for inference speed and price-performance in an independent benchmark for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, reinforcing its competitiveness in AI cloud infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which is mainly an investor-relations event unless it delivers new business updates. Article Title

CoreWeave announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which is mainly an investor-relations event unless it delivers new business updates. Negative Sentiment: COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares, a transaction that can weigh on sentiment even though the company said it was tied to tax withholding on vesting equity awards. Article Title

COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares, a transaction that can weigh on sentiment even though the company said it was tied to tax withholding on vesting equity awards. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage has highlighted concerns that CoreWeave’s AI growth story could be slowing, while heavy debt and ongoing losses remain key investor worries. Article Title

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $111.31 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoreWeave from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,448,144 shares of company stock worth $2,741,354,245.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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