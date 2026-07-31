CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 266.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284,121 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,387,337 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.73% of CoreWeave worth $254,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense partnership expands growth prospects: CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could open a sizable government market and support longer-term demand for CoreWeave’s data-center capacity. Leidos and CoreWeave collaboration

CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could open a sizable government market and support longer-term demand for CoreWeave’s data-center capacity. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook remains strong: Oppenheimer expects CoreWeave to report second-quarter revenue near the high end of its $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion guidance range, reinforcing the company’s rapid AI-infrastructure growth story. CoreWeave Q2 revenue outlook

Oppenheimer expects CoreWeave to report second-quarter revenue near the high end of its $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion guidance range, reinforcing the company’s rapid AI-infrastructure growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Large customer commitments provide demand visibility, but competition is rising: Meta could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including up to $35.2 billion in CoreWeave agreements. Yet Meta may eventually offer competing cloud services, creating a potential long-term customer and competitive risk. Meta CoreWeave and Nebius spending

Meta could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including up to $35.2 billion in CoreWeave agreements. Yet Meta may eventually offer competing cloud services, creating a potential long-term customer and competitive risk. Negative Sentiment: Debt and credit concerns remain the main overhang: Reports highlight CoreWeave’s heavy GPU-related borrowing, significant capital spending and weak profitability. Rising credit-default-swap costs have reportedly implied sharply higher perceived default risk, intensifying worries about refinancing and cash flow ahead of the company’s August 11 earnings report. CoreWeave credit-default-swap concerns

Reports highlight CoreWeave’s heavy GPU-related borrowing, significant capital spending and weak profitability. Rising credit-default-swap costs have reportedly implied sharply higher perceived default risk, intensifying worries about refinancing and cash flow ahead of the company’s August 11 earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling weighs on sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold 307,692 shares for approximately $20.5 million, while another insider sold shares to cover tax withholding. The CEO’s transactions were conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces their signaling value, but the sizable sales still add pressure to the stock. CoreWeave SEC insider filing

CoreWeave Trading Up 21.9%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 7.17. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $13,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,276,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,681,415.30. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $429,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,677.17. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586,735 shares of company stock worth $1,764,560,965 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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