Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 22,388 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,833 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $116,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Down 0.1%

Salesforce stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.35. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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